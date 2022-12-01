Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

Elvis Ray Reecer, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jamel Lee Farr, 23, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others between $500 value and less than $1,000. No bond listed. Booked at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Albert Eugene Gordon, 47, Shelbyville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Michelle Feese, 37, Liberty, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:17 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022.

Christopher Dean Nation, 30, Bloomfield, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Anthony Richard Webb, 45, Louisville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-