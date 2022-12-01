Obituary: Ron E. Buley, 74, Cox’s Creek

Ron E. Buley, 74, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 16, 1948, in Tazewell County, Ill., and was a painter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Buley; his parents, Robert and Florence Buley; and two brothers, Al Buley and Carl Buley.

He is survived by three children, Shane Buley, Cassie Buley, and Ronnie Buley; four siblings, Vicky Foust, Edna Heflin, John Buley, and Bill Buley; and nine grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-