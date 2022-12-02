Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Brandy Nicole Stupalsky, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:01 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Cynthia Ann Hawkins, 54, Boston, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:49 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Bryan Anthony Hutchins, 42, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Kevin McKale Burba, 22, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Danielle Morley, 35, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tiffiny Renee Cook, 35, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, first-degree; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); endangering the welfare of a minor. No bond listed. Booked at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Troy Lloyd Foster, 49, Bloomfield, possession controlled substances, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession, drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,100 cash. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

