Obituary: Kendra Ann Eblen Mattingly, 38, Bardstown

Kendra Ann Eblen Mattingly, 38, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born April 30, 1984, in Elizabethtown. She was an employee of My Old Kentucky Home Country Club, a former employee for Kurtz Restaurant, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She enjoyed animals and being with family, especially her sons. She was a member of Wickland Baptist Church.

KENDRA ANN EBLEN MATTINGLY

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Alice Miller; and jer paternal grandparents, Marvin and Nancy Eblen.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Mattingly; one daughter, Alexis Masterson of Bardstown; two sons, Ethan Bartley and Parker Mattingly, both of Bardstown; her parents, Ebb and Kathy Eblen of Bardstown; two sisters, Terri (Jason) McCarty of Lebanon and Ginni (Ricky) Bolin of Louisville; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; her loving dog, Bruce; and her cat, Cali.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-