Obituary: Ella Lorene Hall Sherrard, 65, Louisville

Ella Lorene Hall Sherrard, 65, of Louisville, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Hosparus in patient care in Louisville. She was born March 19, 1957, to the late James Everett and Neola Lavern Horton Hall. She was a bartender, a loving mother, sister and grandmother.

ELLA LORENE HALL SHERRARD

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Everett Layton Hall.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Rayne Burton and Sherri Jo Lee, both of Louisville; one brother, Roger Dale (Carol) Hall of Chicago, Ill; three sisters, Rita Sue (Buddy) DeMar of Louisville, Wanda Mae Beam of Bardstown, and Bonita Faye Newton of Hardyville; six grandchildren; and several nieces,nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be no visitation or services. In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-