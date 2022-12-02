Obituary: Betty Jean Vittitow Montgomery, 85, Bardstown

Betty Jean Vittitow Montgomery, 85, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Norton Hospital. She was born July 28, 1937, in Bardstown. She was a homemaker.

She enjoyed building with her husband, and had a passion for yoga and her family. She was a member of TOPS, and a member of Bardstown Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Montgomery; her parents, Wood Lee and Leona Ritchie Vittitow; four sisters, Alta Young, Doris Yocum, Geraldine Ice, and Mary Leona Vittitow; and five brothers, Wood Lee Vittitow, Herman “Shiney” Vittitow, Lupie Vittitow, Marion Vittitow, and Jimmy Vittitow.

She is survived by two sons, Dale (Debbie) Montgomery of Oriental, N.C. and Greg (Pam) Montgomery of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Jeremy Montgomery, Cara Raulston, and Andrea Mattingly; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation with a private burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

