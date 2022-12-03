Obituary: June Elizabeth Sparrow Bean, 94, Cox’s Creek

June Elizabeth Sparrow Bean, 94, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born May 15, 1928, in Maude to the late Steve and Clora Brown. She was a lifelong beautician in Bardstown. She loved to grow a vegetable garden, cook and bake for her family. She was a member of the Eastern Star My Old KY Home order 436 and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

JUNE ELIZABETH SPARROW BEAN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Foree Bean; three sisters, Catherine Simpson, Laverne Stump and Virginia “Ginny” Eaton; and one brother, Don Sparrow.

She is survived by two sons, Dan Bean of St. Louis and Darrell (Denise) Bean of Cox’s Creek; one brother, J.T. Sparrow of Shepherdsville; four grandchildren, Whitney Bean, Landon (Anne) Bean, Stephanie (Nate) Laroche, and Lauren Bean (Ted); and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at New Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Billy Cross officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the church with a 7 p.m. Monday evening Eastern Star service.

The family requests expressions of sympathy got to Eastern Star My Old KY Home order 436.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-