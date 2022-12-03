Obituary: Dorothy Louise Edwards-Moore, 91, Bloomfield

Dorothy Louise Edwards-Moore, 91, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. She was born Nov. 18, 1931, in Buffalo, Ill. She was one of four daughters of Virgil and Luella (nee Werner) Edwards.

DOROTHY LOUISE EDWARDS-MOORE

After graduating from Decatur High School in 1949, she earned a full scholarship to Illinois State University, majoring in speech and drama – an experience that inspired her lifelong love of acting. During this time, she appeared in dozens of plays, including classics such as “Antigone,” “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” and the lead role of Peg in “Peg o’ My Heart” for which she received rave reviews.

When she moved to Louisville to be close to her family, she continued to act, appearing as Abigail in “The Crucible” and performing at the legendary Pioneer Playhouse in Danville. Later, she appeared in the films, “Towering Inferno,” “Patch Adams,” and “The Posiedon Adventure.’

Through the years, she continued to “broaden her horizons”, living in New York City, Los Angeles, Louisville, San Francisco, and Chapel Hill, N.C., where she worked in the University’s English Department, forming relationships with the educators and local literary community. Most recently, she had moved to Bloomfield to be near a family member.

With each new chapter of her life, she remained vivacious, witty, and nurturing. She was a passionate advocate of literature and was the source of inspiration for countless family members and friends. They could always rely on “Aunt Dorothy” for a lively, encouraging conversation or a long, handwritten letter. Often, she gave them their very first book.

She is survived by one son, Timothy Straus; one grandson, Kenneth Mathew Straus; one great-grandson, Kenneth Isador Straus; nieces and nephews, Linda and Jerry Bruckheimer of Bloomfield and Los Angeles, Peggy and Neil Sandow of Dardanelle, Ark., Martin Cobb of Hollywood, Christy McDermott and Stephan Cobb both of Palmdale, Calif., Kimberly and Rick Garcia of Santa Clarita, Calif., and Jennifer and Michael Parker of Tarzana, Calif.; grandnieces and grandnephews, Alexandra Balahoutis, Michael Sandow, Nicole Juni, Levon Juni, Paige McDermott, Michael Peters, Bonnie Peters, Brandon Peters, Heather Peters, Jessica Clark, Alex Clark, Katie Raia, Michael Raia, Timothy Cobb, Bobby Cobb, Samantha Cobb, Chiara Juni, Alisa Juni, Gage Peters, Kaitlyn Peters, Clayton Peters, Gavin Peters, Liam Peters, Madison Clark, Olivia Clark, Alyson Raia, and Sophia Raia.

We will miss her smile, her sense of humor and the twinkle in her eye, but our memories will never fade.

Visitation was Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown.

Per her wishes, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Drama Department at Illinois State University, Illinois State University Foundation, Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL 61790.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

