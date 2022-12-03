Obituary: Sharon Lee Farris Kissell, 72, Cox’s Creek

Sharon Lee Farris Kissell, 72, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after a short illness with family by her side. She was born July 31, 1950, in Louisville to the late William J. and Jestina (Lee) Farris. She was a retired hairdresser/barber and a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

SHARON LEE FARRIS KISSELL

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Sara Kissell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bob Kissell; two sons, Ryan Kissell (Kimberly) and Allan Kissell (Kimberly); two sisters, Beverly Johnson (Ken) and Vicki Mathley (Rick); four grandchildren, Justin (Jazzmin), RJ, Madison, and Wade; and one great-grandson, Jameson.

The funeral was Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sunrise Childrens Services.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.

