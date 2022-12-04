Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Jameson Coleman Stamper, 39, Bloomfield, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Brian Ferguson, 38, Loretto, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:49 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-