Obituary: Brittany Ann Littlejohn, 36, formerly of Bardstown

Brittany Ann Littlejohn, 36, of Louisville, formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her mother’s home. She was born March 15, 1986, in Louisville to Marvin Loyd Jr. and Margaret Ruffra Littlejohn. She was a 2004 graduate of Bardstown High School. She graduated from Sullivan University and was a pastry chef at Jeff Ruby Steakhouse in Louisville for more than 15 years. Her biggest joy was being a Mommy to her son, Weston. She loved to read, go to the movies, and she enjoyed baking for special occasions. She touched all with her generous heart and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Loyd Littlejohn Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Dillander of Louisville; one son, Weston Aaron Dillander; her mother, Margaret “Marty” Littlejohn of Bardstown; one sister, Amy (Cody) Fields of Bardstown; one brother, Corey (Kathy) Wood of Louisville; and nieces and nephews, Sydney Fields, Maggie Fields, Justin Ashley, Courtney Wood and Kacie Wood.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial at a later date in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

