Obituary: Kathy Renee Fournier, 52, Bardstown

Kathy Renee Fournier, 52, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 14, 1970, in Bardstown to the late Donald “Donnie” and Judy Newton Satterly. She was a former traffic controller for Mago Construction and was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Christopher Lee “Chris” Satterly.

She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Arthur Joseph “Artie” Fournier; one daughter, Kourtney (Thomas) Roby; two sons, Donavan (Kelly) Fournier and Devan (Tayler) Fournier; two sisters, Tara (Chad) Reynolds and Kim (Stanley) Williams; five grandchildren, BrynLee Roby, Waylon Peyton, Adilynn Fournier, Cooper Sherer and one on the way; several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, Donald Rylee Satterly Masden. Kackie meant the world to this young man.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in St, Joseph Church Cemetery. A bereavement lunch will follow at the Bardstown Moose Lodge, 5030 Pennebaker, Bardstown.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

