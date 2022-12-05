Obituary: Joseph David Higdon Jr., 77, Bardstown

Joseph David Higdon Jr., 77, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born June 30, 1945.

JOSEPH DAVID HIGDON JR.

The greatest joy in life was his family. He was a devoted husband and met the love of his life, Joyce Ann, in 1966. They spent 56 years together growing their family. He was the third oldest of 10 children,

He was an eternal optimist and always looking to help others. His zest for life through the years led him to become an avid gardener. He loved crossword puzzles, golfing, and playing games. He loved tinkering in his garage, where he showed his skills as a master woodworker and metalsmith. He especially enjoyed having meals with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Emma Higdon, Joseph David Higdon, and Joseph Raymond Higdon; one brother-in-law, Eugene Powell; and his best canine companion, Barney.

He is survived by one daughter, Tonja Lea Bischoff (Tommy) of Bardstown; two sons, Joseph David Higdon III (Kim) of Little Rock, Ark., and James Raymond Higdon (Lisa Smith) of Louisville; three sisters; six brothers; eight grandchildren, EmaLea Ann Bowden (Reed), Elizabeth Blaire Bischoff, Elayne Ray Bischoff, Thomas Grant Bischoff (Paula Marie), Eleanor Lea Higdon, Matthew David Higdon, Trey Woodruff (Megan), and Chase Woodruff; two great-grandchildren, Wrenley June and Elowynn Ruth Bowden.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

In his memory, donations may be made to Arbor Day Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

