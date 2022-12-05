Obituary: Mary Lucinda ‘Cindy’ Hobbs, 59, Boston

Mary Lucinda “Cindy” Hobbs, 59, of Boston, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home. She was born June 15, 1963, in Louisville. She was raised in the Holy Cross community. She worked as a cashier at Culver’s Country Kwik Mart in Culvertown. She enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Hobbs (May 25, 2020); her father, Francis Earl “Frankie” Blanford, Sr.; and four siblings, Earl Blanford, Chuck Blanford, Greg Blanford and Denise Hagan.

Survivors include her mother, LaVern Wortham Blanford of Holy Cross and a host of nieces and nephews and lots of loving family and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Donald Coulter.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

