Obituary: James Dale Simpson, 85, Chaplin

James Dale Simpson, 85, of Chaplin, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Chaplin to the late John and Eva Kathryn Sparrow Simpson. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Chaplin Christian Church, and was a 32nd degree mason. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved horses and in 1957, he and Sanford Cheatham made the 2,800 mile journey from Nelson County to California on horseback. He was also an avid gardener and he enjoyed sharing his garden with others.

JAMES DALE SIMPSON

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Johnny Ray Simpson; and one brother, Paul Simpson.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Terrell Simpson; one son, Jamie (Stephanie) Simpson of Bloomfield; one daughter-in-law, Missy Simpson of Chaplin; one sister, Charlotte (Mike) Hackman of Tick Faw, La.; one brother, Roger (Edna) Simpson of Lebanon Junction; six grandchildren, Nathaniel, Abigail, Kaleigh, Klarissa, Wade and Anna; and one great-grandchild, Nevaeh.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. The graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Highview Cemetery in Chaplin with Bro. Bill Greer officiating.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-