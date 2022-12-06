Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

Richard Tyler Wimsett, 25, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booke at 9:53 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Thomas Clinton Smith, 41, New Haven, hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:05 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Jo Biven, 40, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (4 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for felony offense); parole violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $1,720 cash. Booked at 6:33 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-