Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Kimberly Lewis, 58, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Francis Willett, 31, Hodgenville, improper passing; operating on a suspended license; failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond is $345 cash. Booked at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, by the New Haven Police Department.

Sierra Lynn Stivers, 37, Irvington, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended license; no insurance; promoting contraband; possession of marijuana; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $5,200. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-