Obituary: Fred Harold David Gordon, 84, Lebanon Junction

Fred Harold David Gordon, 84, of Lebanon Junction, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Jan. 4, 1938, in Louisville to the late Herbert E. and Nettie Jackson Gordon. He was a retired mechanic for Lakeshore Mining and was a former employee of Hesco Parts. He loved to ride motorcycles, fish, hunt, and ski, and he enjoyed watching deer graze on his hillside.

FRED HAROLD DAVID GORDON

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Annette Hart; two sisters, Glendolyn French and Patricia Richardson; one brother, Herbert Gordon; and his loving wife, Mildred Chesser Gordon.

He is survived by three daughters, Libbey Biven and Clarissa (Dickie) Roby, both of Bardstown, and Crystal (Charlie) Hutchens of Boston; one son, David (Connie) Gordon of Big Clifty; his companion, Shirley Napier; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen by the family. The memorial service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Painter officiating. Burial is in the Boston Christian Church Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the funeral home. from 3:00 pm until time of the service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-