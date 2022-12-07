Obituary: Mary Frances Downs, 78, Greenbriar

Mary Frances Downs, 78, of Greenbriar, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 5, 1944 in Holy Cross. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Doyle Downs (Sept. 30, 2021); and her parents, William Robert and Mary Ida Brothers Newton.

Survivors include three children, Terry Downs (Brenda) and Deleta Downs (Billy), both of Greenbriar, and Nina Downs Wethington (Tom) of Campbellsville; seven sisters, Mary K. Day of Elizabethtown, Anna “Sis” Tingle of Shepherdsville, Pearl Marcy and Rose McCauley, both of Loretto, and

Sadie Willett and Kathy Lewis, both of Bardstown, and Theresa Newton of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Johnny Newton or Loretto; 10 grandchildren, Carrie Downs, Travis Downs (Tiffany), Treca Lyvers (John Wathen), Alisha Lyvers, Bill Wethington (Ashley Couch), Christy Downs, Kelsey Smith (Tyler), Ace Downs (Taleeah Hall), Scott Brown and Sarah Downs (Jarred); 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Carrie Downs, Travis Downs, Treca Lyvers, Christy Downs, Kelsey Downs Smith and Ace Downs.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

