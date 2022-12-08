Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

Eric Lee Patterson, 32, flagrant non-support. Booked at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Evan Richmond Hack, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $200 cash. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Richard Webb, 45, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Matthew Downs, 34, Shepherdsville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 and more but less than $1,000,000. No bond listed. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon Howard Jackson, 43, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; obstructing governmental operations; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Evan James Lyons, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear (7 counts). Bond total is $2,340. Booked at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alvin Leslie Shofner, 54, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license; ignition interlock violation; no tail lamps. No bond listed. Booked at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-