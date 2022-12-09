Obituary: Ronnie Merriam, 74, Willisburg
Ronnie Merriam, 74, of Lakeland Dr., Willisburg, died at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by one daughter, Debbie Marriman of Springfield; two sons, James (Mattie) Merriman of Rineyville and Dion (Anne) Merriman of Holly Hill, Fla.; three sisters, Peggy Rice of Harrodsburg, Sharon Hicks of Louisville and Jackie Merriman of Burgin; two brothers, Larry Merriman of Willisburg and Robin (Jackie) Merriman of Harrodsburg; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with burial in Cemetery Hill.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
-30-