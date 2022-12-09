Obituary: Betty Carolyn ‘Carol’ Gilpin, 77, Bardstown

Betty Carolyn “Carol” Gilpin, 77, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born June 14, 1945, in Cox’s Creek to the late Everett “PeeWee” and Nora Mattingly Lewis.

She was a former employee of the Old Stable, a Cincinnati Reds fan and a UK fan. She liked to bowl and was a homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Emma Jean Summit and Kathleen Clark; and three brothers, William Lewis, Andrew Lewis, and Jake Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Pete Gilpin; three sons, Sam (Tonya) Gilpin Jr. of Vine Grove, John (Jennifer) Gilpin of Elizabethtown, and Doug Gilpin of Bardstown; two sisters, Dottie Hood (Sam Young), and Anna Elizabeth Hayden, both of Bardstown; two brothers Johnny (Georgena) Lewis of Bardstown and Bobby Lewis of Fairfield; five grandchildren;, and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown City Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

