Obituary: Robert Thomas Largen, 77, Taylorsville

Robert Thomas Largen, 77, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born April 17, 1945, in Louisville to the late William and Geraldine Borders Largen. He was a retired employee of General Electric and was a previous pastor at the former Big Spring Assembly of God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Florence Ingram Largen; and one daughter, Judy Hilbert Goodlett.

He is survived by one son, Robbie Largen of Taylorsville; one sister, Joyce (Marshall) Carlton of Jacksonville, Fla.; four brothers, Harold Joseph Largen of Hawthorne, Fla., and Charles (Joann) Largen, Roy (Sandra) Largen, and Kenny (Joni) Largen, all of Jacksonville, Fla.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-