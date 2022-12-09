Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Michael Anthony Boblitt, 45, Willisburg, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; failure to appear. Bond total is $5,000. Booked at 5:44 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Wayne Vittitow, 58, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 11:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec, 8, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Ray Meredith, 48, Sweeden, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Roberto Carlos Herrera, 48, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $606 cash. Booked at 10:16 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Beth Mattingly, 35, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts); persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond total is $25,105 cash. Booked at 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-