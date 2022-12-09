Obituary: Tracy Stump Perkins, 58, Bardstown

Tracy Stump Perkins, 58, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home.

TRACY STUMP PERKINS

She was kind, generous, and determined. She would never hesitate to help someone in need. She was a lover of all animals and was especially fond of her loyal dog, BB. She was creative and crafty, and she enjoyed baking as well as crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Eugene McKinley Stump and Brenda Ritchie Stump; and her husband, James E. Perkins.

She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Perkins; one son, Johnathan Perkins (Samantha); one sister, Delisa Mattingly (Tim); one niece, Lauren Mattingly; and one nephew, Travis Mattingly.

Tracy’s family has chosen to honor her wishes for cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

