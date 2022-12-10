Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 9-10, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Chevelle Brazil Allen, 47, Bardstown, no registration plates; no brake lights (passenger vehicle); no insurance; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:37 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nathan Earl Clark, 33, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 7:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Dustin Blake Hutchins, 25, Springfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); failure to appear. Bond is $858 cash. Booked at 11:12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, by the Nelson county Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Joshua Ray Norman, 37, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI suspended license; no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 12:48 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-