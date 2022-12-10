Obituary: Thomas Garland Shehan Jr., 80, formerly of Springfield

Thomas Garland Shehan Jr., 80, of Hopkinsville, formerly of Springfield, died at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his home. He was a former police officer in Springfield in the early 70’s.

THOMAS GARLAND SHEHAN JR.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Delaney Shehan of Hopkinsville; four sons, Thomas Garland (Dawnelle) Shehan of Rio Rancho, N.M., Kenneth Scott (Donna) Shehan of Springfield, Stephen Price (Ken Cheri) Shehan of Huntington, W.V., and Tyler Gage (Marna) Shehan of Hopkinsville; one sister, Mary Lou Hamilton of Lebanon; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and 7-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-