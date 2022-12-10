Obituary: Margaret Louise Stratton, 78, Bardstown

Margaret Louise Stratton, 78, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 14, 1944, in Bardstown to the late Elmer Crume and Anna Mary Newton McMichael. She was a retired employee of NuKote. She loved to go to the American Legion on Saturday night, loved her family and was of the Catholic Faith.

MARGARET LOUISE STRATTON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Joann LaFollette; one brother, Frank McMichael; and her husband, Leonard Thomas Stratton Jr.

She is survived by two sons, Tom (Pam) Stratton III, of Sorna and Todd (Melissa) Akins-Reynolds of Bardstown; two sisters, Marie (Kevin) Johnson of Indiana and Ruth Stucker of Bardstown; three brothers, David (Susie) McMichael and Wayne McMichael, both of Bardstown, and Joe Paul (Betty) McMichael of Louisville; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Houghli- Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-