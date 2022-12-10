Obituary: Tuan Demetric Phillips, 47, Lexington

Tuan Demetric Phillips, 47, of Lexington, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born Jan. 21, 1975, in Bardstown and worked for Pepsi-Co. Frito-Lay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Rudy and Janis L. Phillips.

He is survived by three children, Decambry Phillips, Camari Phillips and Chazarri Phillips; one brother, Roman Phillips (Stephanie); his long time girlfriend, Sherry Hamilton; two grandchildren, Legacy and Jemari Shearer; four nieces and nephews, Alaysha Linton-Phillips, Trinity Yocum, Zada Phillips and Houston Phillips; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Reed officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

