Obituary: Anthony C. ‘Happy’ Ballard Sr., 86, Bardstown

Anthony C. “Happy” Ballard Sr., 86, a lifelong Bardstown resident, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, peacefully at his home. He was born Dec. 14,1935, to the late Walter and Lyda Smith Ballard.

ANTHONY C. “HAPPY” BALLARD SR.

He retired after 45 years working as a mechanic in the bottling house for Barton Brands Inc. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was a former usher and member of the bereavement committee. If you knew Happy Ballard, you knew he lived up to his name. He never met a stranger and enjoyed being with family and friends. Family was very important to him. He loved the time spent at the beach every year with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid U.K. fan. He was just as comfortable on a tractor as a golf cart. After retiring he volunteered with St. Vincent DePaul and the Rosary committee at St. Joseph. He had a genuine way with people and will be missed by many.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Aline Marks Ballard; one son, Anthony C. Ballard Jr.; one brother, Wallace Ballard; and three sisters, Tillie Ballard, Sue Ritchie and Mary Ellen Napier.

He is survived by two daughters, Gwen Ballard (Billy Kidwell) of Bardstown and Anita (Gary) Wise of Louisville; two sons, Christopher Jude Ballard and Charles Gregory (Tracey) Ballard, both of Louisville; three sisters, Ruby Badgett of Kenasaw, Ga., Virginia Ballard of Bardstown, and Judy Platt of Jeffersonville, Ind.; one brother, Charles Howard Ballard of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Joseph Masses or Bethlehem High School.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

