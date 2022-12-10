Obituary: Mary Jane Greenwell, 77, Bardstown

Mary Jane Greenwell, 77, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her home. She was born Aug. 12, 1945. She was raised in New Haven. She was a retired teacher of Bardstown City Schools, a former member of the Democratic Women’s Club, the Bardstown-Nelson County Human Rights Commission, the Retired Teachers Association, and was very active at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned Bell and Edna Mae Johnson; and one brother, Charlie Johnson.

MARY JANE GREENWELL

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger Greenwell of Bardstown; three children, Charles (Natalie Collins) Greenwell of Manassas, Va., Michael (Angela O’Bryan) Greenwell and Veronica (Dan Eaton) Greenwell both of Bardstown; one brother, Ned Johnson of Bardstown; and five grandchildren, Vivian Greenwell, Colin Greenwell, Eleanor Greenwell, Derrick Greenwell, and Gloria Greenwell.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Tuesday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Masses or Donor’s Favorite Charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

