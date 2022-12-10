Obituary: Michael Raymond ‘Mike’ Hill, 73, Bardstown

Michael Raymond “Mike” Hill, 73, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 17, 1949, in Lebanon. He retired from General Electric after 36 years of service and was part owner of Hamilton and Hill Electric. He was of the Christian faith. He loved his farm, driving the pontoon with his family at Green River, his red truck, a fixer of everything and most of all he loved his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and Raymond Hill; and one brother, Freddy Hill.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Smith Hill of Bardstown; three children, Shaun Hill (Jessica Raikes), Kelly Boernsen (Corey) and Denise Dishon (Robert), all of Bardstown; three sisters, Linda Reed (Tommy), Frieda Hutchins (Bruce) and Michelle Boren all of Bardstown; seven brothers, Ronnie Hill (Pam) of Springfield, Johnny Hill (Lilly) and Dave Hill (Debra), both of Loretto, Martin Hill (Sharon) Hill and Frankie Hill (Sherry), both of Bardstown; and Bill Hill (Jane) and Bobby Hill (Collette), both of Springfield; and six grandchildren, Hayden Hill, Brooklyn Boernsen, Bristol Boernsen, Case Dishon, Caroline Dishon and Trevor Raikes; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Millard Ledford officiating. A bereavement meal will be held after Mike’s service at the St. Joseph Parish Hall.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

