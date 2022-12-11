Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
Joseph Daniel Greer, 30, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Tevan Chase Kinley, 31, Springfield, criminal possession of a forged instrument; theft of identity of another without consent; theft by deception, include cold checks; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). Bond total is $3,000 cash. Booked at 4:58 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.