Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

Stephaney Ann Marie Fields, 53, Bardstown, theft of the identity of another without consent; failure to appear. Bond total is $25,000. Booked at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Todd Crepps, 53, failure to appear (3 counts); license to be in possession; rear license not illuminated; failure to signal; carrying a concealed weapon. Bond is $449. Booked at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Larya Nicole Porter, 18, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Booked at 5:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Richard Devan Thompson, 27, Shepherdsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession, drug paraphernalia; no insurance; no registration plates; speeding, 20 mph over limit; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,000 cash. Book at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-