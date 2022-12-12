Obituary: Thomas A. ‘Tommy’ Hart, 77, Bardstown

Thomas A. “Tommy” Hart, 77, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 26, 1945, in Bardstown. He was a self-employed farmer and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

THOMAS A. “THOMMY” HART

He was a former employee for Bardstown Mills who enjoyed being a bus driver for Bardstown City Schools. He was an original member of the Kentucky Home Pork Producers that started in 1969. He was a member of the Nelson County Soil Conservation Board, a Nelson County Extension Board member, past president of Nelson County Farm Bureau and in 2003 was Farmer of the Year. He was also a member of Sons of the American Revolution, and Executive Board Member of NAACP.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Beverly Hart Sr.; his mother, Margaret Mansfield Hart; and two brothers, William Beverly Hart Jr., and Ray Mansfield Hart.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia Evans Hart of Bardstown; three sons, Thomas Andrew (Pam) Hart II of Louisville, and Christopher Shawn (Rhondalyn) Hart and Eric Gabriel (Stacey) Hart, both of Bardstown; one stepson, Matthew (Kim) Gaddie of Bardstown; two sisters, Mary Jane (Harry) Dickerson of Bardstown and Nancy Keith Hart of Louisville; one brother, John E. (Judy) Hart of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022,, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Thursday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to The Boston Cemetery Association, 490 Hillcreek Rd, Shepherdsville, KY 40165; St. Joseph Catholic Church, 310 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown, KY 40004; Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004; or WHAS Crusade For Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.

