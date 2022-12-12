Obituary: William Francis ‘Frank’ Rogers, 86, Bardstown

William Francis “Frank” Rogers, 86, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born March 28, 1936, in Nelson County to the late Joseph Roy and Mary Corrine Rogers. He was a retired welder for Rexnord in Louisville. He was a veteran of the US National Guard and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy in his youth. He loved to hunt and enjoyed car races.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl Rogers, Robert “Bobby” Rogers, James Roy Rogers and Johnny Rogers.

He is survived by four daughters, Vicky (Barry) Eichner of New Haven, Donna Hutchins, Shelia Hibbs, and Connie (Wayne) Curtsinger, all of Bardstown; two sons, Ricky (Debbie) Rogers and Pat (Tina) Rogers, both of Bardstown; one sister, Anna Faye (Mickey) Wilhite of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Lee Rogers of Bardstown; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

