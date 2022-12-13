Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Malike Reed Stone, 22, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury; criminal mischief, third-degree; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Jude Willett, 42, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:06 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-