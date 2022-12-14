Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Lisa Rae Burden, 51, Shepherdsville, contempt of court; failure to appear; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond total is $3,500 cash. Booked at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robin Ray Brown, 48, no charge information available. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jennifer Lynn Scott, 40, Hodgenville, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Areshio Demontez Conner, 26, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Rickie Lee Alsip, 39, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $5,000. Booked at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Adam Dale Meier, 34, Hodgenville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $20,635 cash. Booked at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Keith Terrell, 43, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-