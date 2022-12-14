Obituary: Elizabeth Mae Spalding ‘Betty’ Miles, 88, Loretto

Elizabeth Mae Spalding “Betty” Miles, 88, of Loretto, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her home. She was born April 25, 1934, in Springfield. She worked for many years as a cook at the Loretto Motherhouse. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening and going to country music shows.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Wayne Miles and Steve Miles Sr.; one granddaughter, Sydney Elizabeth Anderson; her parents, James Emmett Spalding and Mary Mildred Caldwell Spalding; two brothers, Pat and James Spalding; and her former husband, R. V. Miles.

The family gives special thanks to the team from Hosparus Health Green River; Dr. David George for his years of loving care and her special granddaughter Kelly who helped care for her.

Survivors include six daughters, Diane Hagan (Larry) and Gail Medley (Doug) both of Loretto, Kathy Greenwell of Bardstown, Linda Smith (Leo) of St. Francis, Sandy Sharp (Todd) of Fort Myers, Fla., and Mary Kay Anderson (Troy) of Louisville; one son, Keith Miles (Karen) of Lone Grove, Okla.; one sister, Margaret Thompson (Edwin) of Springfield; one brother, Larry Spalding of Lebanon; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Steven Miles, Joe Dave Gootee, Scott Greenwell, Logan Medley, Tyler Anderson, Myles Anderson and Travis Gootee.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

