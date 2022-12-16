Obituary: William Joseph ‘WJ’ ‘Bill’ Case, 84, Bardstown

William Joseph “WJ” “Bill” Case, 84, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Bardstown to the late James Edgar and Margaret Hardin Case.

WILLIAM JOSEPH “WJ” “BILL” CASE

He graduated from Bardstown High School as well as the University of Louisville Tool and Die apprentice program. He was a retired engineer and tool and die specialist for General Electric. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of the Duvall Masonic Lodge #7, Old Kentucky Home American Legion Post 121, and The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church. He was a former vice president for Nelson County Jaycee’s and the Nelson County Historical Society. He was an avid reader and was known for his wit and his intelligence.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Case Gossett; one son, Christopher Case; one sister, Elizabeth Ann McGimsey; and one brother, James “Bud” Case.

He was the husband of Myra McKay Case, they shared 63 years of marriage together. He is also survived by one daughter, Cynthia Case (William) Little of Bardstown; one son, Chadwick Case of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with Bro. Gerald Hegwood officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-