Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

Mack Thomas St. Clair III, 40, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 9:55 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brett Tyler Goodlett, 27, Taylorsville, failure to appear; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); endangering the welfare of a minor; failure to use a child restraint device in a vehicle. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Stewart Hoyt, 30, Louisville, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 5:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Thomas Miller, 54, Bardstown, failure to comply with sex offender registration. No bond listed. Booked at 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Eric J. Simmons, 40, Ekron, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle June Lee, 42, Ekron, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

