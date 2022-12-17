Police, ATF investigating explosive device found in 300 block of North First Street

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 — Bardstown Police, assisted by the Louisville Metro Police Department’s bomb squad and Kentucky State Police, investigated what appeared to be a improvised explosive device located in the 300 block of North First Street in Bardstown Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, where they located a suspicous device and what appeared to be other explosive paraphernalia.

The LMPD bomb squad removed the explosives and other materials from the scene.

On social media, residents living near the location of the device expressed anger that they were not evacuated from the area. A police department representative responded on social media that the device was determined not to be a threat to surrounding homes or residents. Had nearby homes been in danger, residents would have been advised, the representative said.

The police department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is conducting a joint investigation of the incident. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, details about the incident are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Nelson County Dispatch, (502) 348-3211.

-30-