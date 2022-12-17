Obituary: James Samuel ‘Sam’ Edelen, 74

James Samuel ”Sam” Edelen, 74, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He was a good man of great personal integrity, and a proud husband of 46 years.

JAMES SAMUEL “SAM” EDELEN

He was retired from Heaven Hill Distillery. He was a member of Moose Lodge #2408 and St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Columbus and Mildred Downs Edelen; and one brother, Johnny Edelen.

He is survived by his wife, Marguerite “Margo” Edelen; two daughters, Tiffany Farrar (Ben) and Amber NeCamp (Rick); one son, Todd Edelen (Samantha); two sisters, Mary Ann Mattingly (Donnie) and Debbie Mudd (Don); four sons, Mike Edelen, Tony Edelen (Connie), Eddie Edelen (Linda), and Dennis Edelen; and four brothers and sisters-in-law, Joan Slusher, Bob Slusher, Marilyn Maffet, and Buster Maffet; six grandchildren, Mallory, Lucas, Paige, Addison, Gunnar, and Roman and a host of nieces and nephews, Michelle Mattingly, Leigh Ulrich, Eric Ulrich, Lisa Stewart, Scott Edelen, Marie Edelen, Dawn Edwards, Cory Edwards, Cory Mattingly, Courtney Smith, Patrick Smith, Cortney Burden, Britney Smith, Brent Smith, Matthew Mudd, Angela Chambers, Craig Maffet, Kim Maffet, Kris Maffet, Robin Maffet, and Carrie Stanley.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, with Ben Farrar at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the funera home.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to: Mooseheart; Flaget Cancer Center; or the First Baptist Church of Eagle Butte (P.O. Box 170, Eagle Butte, SD 57625).

Please leave a message on the memorial page of James Samuel Edelen to pay him a last tribute. The family appreciates your sympathy.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

