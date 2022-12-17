Obituary: Jim Galloway, 72, Cox’s Creek

Jim Galloway, 72, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 17, 1950, in Fowler, Calif. He worked for Jim Beam, and was a Nashville session musician. He toured with many Nashville stars, and greatly enjoyed listening to Merle Haggard. He earned a Certificate in Ministry from the Southern Baptist Seminary. He was a family man who greatly loved his grandchildren. He was a U.S. Army veteran where he served as a heavy equipment operator and then as military police. He had a great love and dedication for his country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Earl and Velma Ruth Galloway; two sisters, Beverly Donmeyer and Barbara Jean Hill; and one brother, Kenny Galloway.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Karen Galloway of Cox’s Creek; one son, Josh Galloway of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Levi James Galloway, Jase Wayne Galloway, and Lucy Ann Galloway; one sister, Loretta Lynn Simpson; and one brother, Bobby Galloway.

Funeral services are pending due to cemetery scheduling.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marion County Honor Guard.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

