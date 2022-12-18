Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Tiffiny Renee Cook, 35, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; harassing communications. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Natalie Marie Smith, 40, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:57 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Marion Snawder, 84, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; no registration plates; license to be in possession. No bond listed. Booked at 9:09 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-