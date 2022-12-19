Obituary: Stephen Lyle ‘Steve’ Thomas, 69, Bardstown

Stephen Lyle “Steve” Thomas, 69, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 19, 1953, in Marion County. He operated Steve’s Home Improvement and was a former employee of the Loretto Motherhouse. He loved spending time at the Nolin Lake House with family and friends.

STEPHEN LYLE “STEVE” THOMAS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Irma Dant Thomas; one sister, Phillis Ann Thomas; and one brother, Richard “Dick” Thomas Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Hayden-Thomas; one daughter, Michelle Taylor (Kevin) of Cox’s Creek; three sons, Pat Thomas (Tammy) and

Brian Thomas (Mindy), both of Loretto, and Shane Hamilton (Jennifer) of Bardstown; two sisters, Pam Medley (Danny) of Loretto and Ann Marie Ballard (Greg) of Holy Cross; four brothers, John Dant Thomas of Loretto, Keith Thomas of Shepherdsville, Bernie Thomas of Taylorsville and Phillip Thomas (Amanda) of Atlanta, Ga; one sister-in-law, Betty Jo Thomas of Louisville; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 6 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Tyler Reynolds, Zach Hamilton, Brennan Hamilton, Kyle Thomas, Jake Thomas, Noah Dye and Keith Thomas; Honorary pallbearers are Alex Dye (Noah), Lilly Smith, Harper Thomas, Harlyn Thomas, Julia Altes, Natalie Aguilar (Ivan), Riley Taylor, Blake Altes, Carson Altes and Julian Aguilar.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

