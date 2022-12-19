Obituary: Stephen R. Hill, 68, Bardstown

Stephen R. Hill, 68, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 20, 1954, in Louisville. He retired from LG&E. He was a member of Aurora Masonic Lodge in Louisville and was of the Christian faith. He loved old cars, collecting bourbon, and watching Hallmark movies.

He was preceded in death by one son, Nick Hill; his parents, James and Aline Hill; and two brothers, Ronnie Hill, and Gary Hill.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Melissa Hill of Bardstown; and his faithful furry companion of 7 months, golden retriever Rosie Sue.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

