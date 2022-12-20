Obituary: Ronald Lee Keeling, 63, Bardstown

Ronald Lee Keeling, 63, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 15, 1959, in Bardstown. He worked for Autokiniton. He retired from the Roofers Union and was a president for them. He loved his family, grandkids and his biker family. He was a kind soul and had a love for all animals.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marty Watts Keeling; two sons, Matthew Keeling and Joey Keeling; and his parents, William E. “Peaches” and Margaret Ann Miles Keeling.

He is survived by his wife, Veronica Keeling of Bardstown; his children, Sara Vittitow (Travis) of New Haven, Brittany Metcalfe (Dennis), Charlie Metcalfe (Marianne) of Manton and Abbey Hill of Balltown; two sisters, Julie Edmonson and Joyce Keeling, both of Fern Creek; two brothers, Donald Keeling (Dana) of Charlestown, Ind., and Bill Keeling (Debbie) of Shepherdsville; six grandchildren, Ashtyn Vittitow, Tatum Vittitow, Caralina Gibson, Easton Gibson, Jake Hill and Peyton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church with burial in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, and 8-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Contributions may go to Toys for Tots.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

