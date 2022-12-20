Obituary: William Joseph ‘Josey’ Martin, 37, Bardstown

William Joseph “Josey” Martin, 37, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Spring View Hospital. He was born May 7, 1985, in Nelson County. He was a former employee of Flatwork Commercial Concrete in Bardstown. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, motorcycles, music and time with family.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Fabian “Billy” Mattingly; and his grandparents, Fabian and Jo Ann Davis Mattingly and Marvin Saunders.

Survivors include wife, Amanda Martin; two stepchildren, Destiny Daniels of Bardstown and Chase McLaughlin of Bedford, Ind.; his parents, Bobby and Charlene McDougale of Boston; one sisters, Amber Lyvers of Loretto; one brother, Brandon Shane Martin (Kayla) of Worthville; his grandparents, Kenny and Charlotte Brown of Bloomfield; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto. Burial is in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Bobby and Charlene McDougale, Brandon Martin, Jacob Norris and Amanda Martin.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

