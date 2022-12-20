Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

Shizhe Jin, 53, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 1:35 p.m. Monday,, Dec. 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nicholas Ray Pratorius, 32, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Wayne Girdley Jr., 37, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryson Demontti Sleet, 24, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3:18 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

-30-